Your local newspaper, magazine bring home 11 awards

■ STAFF REPORT

The Boca Beacon and Gasparilla Magazine staff traveled to the swanky Vinoy Rennaissance Hotel in St. Petersburg for the 2019 Florida Press Association/Magazine Association Awards, and came back with 11 awards in total.

During the lunchtime presentation of the FPA awards, Boca Beacon Editor Marcy Shortuse took home three first- place trophies – one in the “Serious Column” category, one in the “General News Story” division and one in the “Spot News Photo” division. She also received a second-place award for “Best Obituary.”

Shortuse also took home a second- place win in tandem with Publisher Dusty Hopkins for the “Photo Series in One Issue” category, and with writer Susan Erwin in the “In-depth Reporting” category.

Erwin took home a second-place prize in the “Health, Medical and Science Reporting” category, and in the “Education” division.

Beacon columnist Delores Savas took home a third place in the “First Amendment Defense” catergory.

More than 1,000 Florida newspapers submitted to the contest.

During the dinner presentation of the Florida Magazine Association awards – also known as the “Charlie Awards” – Shortuse took home a second-place award for “Best Writing – Feature Headline” category and a third place in the “Best Writing – Service Feature” category, Hopkins took home a third-place award in the “Best Photography – Single Image” division, Art Director Christine Cunningham took home a third place in the “Best Design – Use of Photography” division and a third place in the “Best Advertisement – Self-Promotional” division.