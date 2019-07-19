Your local newspaper, magazine bring home 11 awards

July 19, 2019
■ STAFF REPORT

The Boca Beacon and Gasparilla Magazine staff traveled to the swanky Vinoy Rennaissance Hotel in St. Petersburg for the 2019 Florida Press Association/Magazine Association Awards, and came back with 11 awards in total.

During the lunchtime presentation of the FPA awards, Boca Beacon Editor Marcy Shortuse took home three first- place trophies – one in the “Serious Column” category, one in the “General News Story” division and one in the  “Spot News Photo” division. She also received a second-place award for “Best Obituary.”

Shortuse also took home a second- place win in tandem with Publisher Dusty Hopkins for the “Photo Series in One Issue” category, and with writer Susan Erwin in the “In-depth Reporting” category.

Erwin took home a second-place prize in the “Health, Medical and Science Reporting” category, and in the “Education” division.

Beacon columnist Delores Savas took home a third place in the “First Amendment Defense” catergory.

More than 1,000 Florida newspapers submitted to the contest.

During the dinner presentation of the Florida Magazine Association awards – also known as the “Charlie Awards” – Shortuse took home a second-place award for “Best Writing – Feature Headline” category and a third place in the “Best Writing – Service Feature” category, Hopkins took home a third-place award in the “Best Photography – Single Image” division, Art Director Christine Cunningham took home a third place in the “Best Design – Use of Photography” division and a third place in the “Best Advertisement – Self-Promotional” division.

Marcy Shortuse is the editor of the Boca Beacon, and has been with the paper since 2007. She is also editor of the Boca Beacon's sister publication, Gasparilla Magazine. She has more than 20 years of experience writing and editing local newspapers and is originally from the Chicago area.

