Your island magazine up for several FMA awards in 2019

■ STAFF REPORT

The staff of Gasparilla Magazine (which is also the staff of the Boca Beacon) are up for five Charlie Awards for their publication, a contest offered by the Florida Magazine Association.

Magazine publisher Dusty Hopkins is up for an award for a photograph he took of Whidden’s Marina, graphic designer Christine Cunningham is up for awards for a promotional ad she created and “best use of photography” in an article about Selby Gardens in Sarasota.

Editor Marcy Shortuse is up for two awards – one for a service feature about essential oils and one for best headline.

The awards will be held in St. Petersburg at the Savoy Hotel on July 12.