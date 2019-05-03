Three thoroughbreds with island ties to run the Derby

■ BY SUE ERWIN

Boca Grande’s own William S. Farish’s thoroughbred, Code of Honor, completed his major preparation earlier this week for Saturday’s Kentucky Derby by working a half-mile in less than 47 seconds with exercise rider Brian Duggan. The horse is kept at Lane’s End Farms in Versailles, Kentucky.

Code of Honor, a chestnut-colored colt born in Kentucky, is one of 20 contenders preparing to compete in the race at 6:50 p.m. on Saturday, May 4. The horse is ranked ninth on the leaderboard for the race and is trained by Shug McGaughey, who claimed his first Kentucky Derby win in 2013. Code of Honor is the son of multiple Group 1 winner Noble Mission.

The National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame in Saratoga Springs, New York will be inducting 16 new members into its hall of fame on Friday, August 2, and Mr. Farish is one of them. The induction ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the Fasig-Tipton sales pavilion. The event is free and open to the public. Legendary race-caller Tom Durkin will serve as the induction’s master of ceremonies.

By My Standards, another contender in Saturday’s race, also has ties to the island.

Owned by Chester Thomas’ Allied Racing Stable, LLC, the bay-colored colt was also born in Kentucky via breeder Don Ladd.

By My Standards has been training up to the 145th Kentucky Derby off a 22-1 upset score in the Louisiana Derby at Fair Grounds in late March. The colt was making his stakes bow in that nine-furlong affair after breaking his maiden by 4 1/4 lengths in his fourth try one race prior. By My Standards is the first Kentucky Derby runner for his trainer, Bret Calhoun, who saddled the son of two-time Breeders’ Cup Mile King Goldencents to a runner-up effort at Churchill Downs in his debut last November. This will be the first Kentucky Derby appearance for both owners Chester and Jennifer of Allied Stables and veteran trainer Bret Calhoun. Chester and Jennifer are from Madisonville, Kentucky and recently purchased a home in Boca Grande Isles.

NOTE: after press time we were notified that a third horse with island ties named Win, Win, Win is also entered in the Derby. He is the grandson of past winner Smarty Jones, who is owned by the Chapman family.