Two more days to pick up your phone book

Featured News, The News
April 5, 2019
■ STAFF REPORT

The Four-Digit Phone Book, available through the Boca Beacon, will be handed out at at the park on 4th Street near Railroad Depot, April 5, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., and again on Monday, April 8 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Any household listed in the phone book will get one copy for free; additional copies are $5 each. All households will be checked off on a master list, so check to make sure your spouse or housemate didn’t already pick yours up before you head down. Call 964-2908 for more information.

Marcy Shortuse is the editor of the Boca Beacon, and has been with the paper since 2007. She is also editor of the Boca Beacon's sister publication, Gasparilla Magazine. She has more than 20 years of experience writing and editing local newspapers and is originally from the Chicago area.

