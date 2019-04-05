Two more days to pick up your phone book

■ STAFF REPORT

The Four-Digit Phone Book, available through the Boca Beacon, will be handed out at at the park on 4th Street near Railroad Depot, April 5, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., and again on Monday, April 8 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Any household listed in the phone book will get one copy for free; additional copies are $5 each. All households will be checked off on a master list, so check to make sure your spouse or housemate didn’t already pick yours up before you head down. Call 964-2908 for more information.