Ladies will howl, earth will be honored this weekend

This weekend the 11th Annual Ladies Howl at the Moon Tarpon Tournament will take place in Boca Grande Pass, the first tarpon tournament of the 2019 season.

Fishing will commence at 7 p.m. and end at 10 p.m., with the awards at the Pink Docks following the tournament.

Cash prizes will be awarded to first and second place.

The entry fee is $600 per boat. The field is limited to a maximum of 25 boats.

For more information call Special Effects at 964-0907.

Earth Day will be celebrated this Sunday, 28 at Buchan Airport Community Park, 1390 Old Englewood Road, in an event called “Earth Day Festival 2019” sponsored by the Barrier Island Parks Society.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. the celebration will include live music, local non-profits and vendors, educational programs, animal rescues, a children’s bike raffle giveaway, informative demos, plant sales, nature trail walks and more.

This year, attending local non-profit groups who will share their missions include Barrier Island Parks Society, Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium, Florida State Parks, Friends of Stump Pass Beach State Park, Peace River Wildlife, Suncoast Humane Society, Native Plant Society, Charlotte Harbor National Estuary, Cedar Point Environmental Center, Venice Wildlife Center, Lemon Bay Conservancy, Englewood Chamber of Commerce, Englewood Sailing Association, 4-H Crazy about Caprines, Critter Cottage, and more.

Vendors include Englewood Home Grown, Riding the Waves Eco-Tours, Florida Solar Group, Kokokahn Aromatherapy, Pebble Mosaics, Lorrie Bennett Studio, Barb’s Design Nord Fossils, Veronica Ostuni Jewelry, Sweat Leaf Relief, Paulette Boudreau Studio, Englewood Sun, and others. Mota’s Munchies, Smooth Cees Confections, Sunny Days Ice Cream, Leah’s Lemonade and others will offer food.

Local schools and Scout Pack 36 will share some of their projects, and educational speakers will include Dr. Christina Babiak, Dr. Robin from Peace River Wildlife Center, Florida State Parks and others who will share their expertise on a variety of earth-related topics.

Go to barrierislandparkssociety.org. or call 964-0060 for more information.