‘Operation Knot Lit’ to focus on holiday driving, boating

■ STAFF REPORT

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is participating in “Operation Knot Lit,” a Florida Sheriffs Task Force initiative for enhanced enforcement that will run through the 4th of July holiday weekend. The enhanced enforcement operation will run from July 3 to July 7, focusing on violations such as driving/boating under the influence, reckless driving and careless operation of a vessel. Alcohol use is the leading contributing factor in recreational boater deaths and recreational boating accidents.

“The safety of our commuters, by land or sea, is of paramount importance,” stated Task Force Chair Sheriff Bill Prummell. “Our primary goal is to ensure that those traveling on land and water are doing so safely.”

The Sheriff’s Office encourages everyone to enjoy the holiday weekend safely. If you are drinking alcohol, choose a designated driver, stay where you are celebrating, or arrange for another form of safe transportation.

As a reminder, the AAA Tow to Go program is operating throughout the holiday. If plans for a designated driver fail, this free ride home is available by calling 1-855-2-TOW-2-GO (1-855-286-9246).