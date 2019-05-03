New date for Ladies Howl

May 3, 2019
■ STAFF REPORT

The annual Ladies Howl at the Moon Invitational Tarpon Tournament has a new date after being postponed on Saturday.

The tournament will now be held on Saturday, June 22 from 6 to 9 p.m.

A party will be held at Scarpa’s Coastal on Friday, June 21 from 5 to 7 p.m., with light hors d’oeuvres, a raffle and a cash bar. Awards after the tournament will be held there as well, with food and entertainment and a cash bar. Call Scarpa’s at 964-0806 to make dinner reservations.

Call 964-0907 if you have questions.

 

