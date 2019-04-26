LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Soccer team says thanks to Boca Grande

To the Editor and all of our supporters:

EYSA Fusion U15 Girls would like to give a Big Thank You to the Boca Grande for the support they showed us during our “Road to Regionals” bake sale last Saturday, April 20th. This event was a huge success, and we cannot be more appreciative.

Each and every donation received will help get the EYSA Fusion U15 Girls get to regional play June 11 through 16 in Round Rock, Texas and other high-level tournaments.

If you are interested in sponsoring these girls’ “Road to Regionals,” please contact Lindsay Mallard at lindsaymallard.englewoodsoccer@gmail.com, EYSA Fusion Team Manager or Dennis Johnson at DennisJohnsonRealty@gmail.com, EYSA Fusion Head Coach.

Lindsay Mallard

Englewood