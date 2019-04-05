Last call for Lit! Lit Forum finishes season with ‘The Fishermen’

■ STAFF REPORT

Anne Beatty’s thorough and thought-provoking presentation of “Never Let Me Go” was enjoyed by a large and responsive group at the Literature Forum March meeting.

The Forum’s upcoming gathering on Thursday, April 11th, will feature longtime Forum member Ellie Crawford leading a discussion of “The Fishermen”.

This 2015 debut novel by Nigerian author Chigozie Obioma, shortlisted for the Booker Prize, follows four brothers in a small Nigerian village who are given a violent prophecy which shakes their family to the core.

All are welcome to attend the presentation at 2:00 p.m. in the Houghton Room of the Community Center.