Last call for Lit! Lit Forum finishes season with ‘The Fishermen’

Featured News, The News
April 5, 2019
A+ A-
Email Print
Last call for Lit! Lit Forum finishes season with ‘The Fishermen’

■ STAFF REPORT

Anne Beatty’s thorough and thought-provoking presentation of “Never Let Me Go” was enjoyed by a large and responsive group at the Literature Forum March meeting.

The Forum’s upcoming gathering on Thursday, April 11th, will feature longtime Forum member Ellie Crawford leading a discussion of “The Fishermen”.

This 2015 debut novel by Nigerian author Chigozie Obioma, shortlisted for the Booker Prize, follows four brothers in a small Nigerian village who are given a violent prophecy which shakes their family to the core.

All are welcome to attend the presentation at 2:00 p.m. in the Houghton Room of the Community Center.

Posted by

Marcy Shortuse is the editor of the Boca Beacon, and has been with the paper since 2007. She is also editor of the Boca Beacon's sister publication, Gasparilla Magazine. She has more than 20 years of experience writing and editing local newspapers and is originally from the Chicago area.

Tagged with
Newer Post
Older Post