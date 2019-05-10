Kids’ Drama Club to perform this evening, May 10

■ STAFF REPORT

The Island School Kids’ Drama Club will be performing a short program for the community today, Friday, May 10 at 5:30 p.m. The show will take place at the Boca Grande Community Center auditorium.

The drama club program is led by volunteers from Royal Palm Players who wish to share their passion for acting with the kids. Every Wednesday afternoon the volunteers go to the school to meet with the children at a special after-school program. Students in kindergarten through fifth grade have fun participating in improvisational games and skits.

“Some of the older students have an opportunity to work on specific short monologues, teaching them emotional range and expression,” said Priscilla Masselink, a Royal Palm Player performer and volunteer for the kids’ program.

Immediately following the show, the students will be treated to a pizza party hosted by RPP in the Woman’s Club room at the Community Center.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend this free performance.