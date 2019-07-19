ISLAND SHERIFF, FIRE AND EMS NEWS: Domestic violence arrest made on Saturday

■ STAFF REPORT

Lee County deputies responded to a call in the 1200 block of 12th Street, where a Kissimmee man was arrested for domestic battery.

According to reports at approximately 9:23 p.m. on Saturday, July 13 the deputy arrived at the location to hear someone crying. He walked up to the location, found the door open and heard people arguing inside.

Reports indicate the deputy made contact with Michael Brent Tyler, 33, who said he and the victim had been staying there for three days. The victim stated she took their dog out for a walk at approximately 7:30 p.m. and when she returned, one of her children told her the six-month-old baby had fallen. When she confronted Tyler and asked what happened, he became irate and threatened to leave. After a few minutes he walked out. The victim said she locked the door then and tried to put the children to bed.

In the report, the victim said he returned to the room a short time later and became angry when he realized the door was locked. He started pounding on the door, which scared the children. When the victim eventually opened the door, Tyler allegedly pushed his way in, grabbed the victim by the throat and pushed her backward, causing her to strike the television stand, then the floor. They continued to argue until deputies responded.

The report states Tyler was arrested for domestic battery and transported to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office jail. He bonded out on the following Sunday and has a court date scheduled for August 8.