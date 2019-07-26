ISLAND SHERIFF, FIRE AND EMS NEWS

■ STAFF REPORT

Lee County Sheriff’s Office detectives are looking into a recent scam that was reported to them by Boca Grande residents. This is a scam designed to trick you into believing your Social Security number has been compromised, and if you do not return the call an arrest warrant will be put out for you and you will be arrested.

The motive is to get you to give the scammer personal identifying information about yourself.

Here are some things you can do to avoid becoming a victim of this scam:

Hang up on unexpected calls that turn out to be robo-calls. Do not return voice messages from anyone who claims that there will be action taken against you if you don’t return the call. Never give out any personal identifying information about yourself. Know that the Social Security Administration does not initiate arrest warrants.

If you have questions regarding this scam, contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Fraud Line at 239-258-3292 or by email at fraudline@sheriffleefl.org.

If you would like a crime prevention specialist to speak to your community group or organization about frauds and scams, please visit our public website at sheriffleefl.org for more information or contact the Community Response Unit at (239) 258-3280 to schedule your educational program or security assessment.

Golf cart tires, rims stolen: thieves chat up the passersby

On Saturday, July 20 Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a home in Boca Grande in reference to the theft of golf cart tires and rims.

According to reports, the victims told the deputy the golf cart was parked on the street in front of their home when they went to bed on the night of Friday, July 19. They noticed the theft of both driver’s side tires the next morning at about 8:30 a.m.

The deputy wrote in his report that while performing a neighborhood canvass he found a witness to the crime, a person renting a home in the area. That person told the deputy that he and his wife had been walking home at approximately 10:30 p.m. when they saw two men actively removing the wheels from the cart. One of the men asked how they were doing, and engaged the witness in a quick conversation. The first man was described as a white or Hispanic male, 28 to 30 years of age, well built with broad shoulders, approximately 5’11” and 190 pounds, with dark hair, light facial hair and wearing a light-colored shirt and shorts.

The second man was crouched down, removing the wheels during the conversation, so his height could only be estimated at 5’0”, dark, short/medium-length hair, white or Hispanic, 180 pounds, approximately 30 years of age.

A follow-up investigation is being conducted, which will include footage from the Gasparilla Island Bridge Authority cameras.

If you have any information regarding this crime, contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 964-2400.