Island resident one of 160 chosen for national security seminar

■ STAFF REPORT

Boca Grande resident Peter Solmssen participated in the U.S. Army War College’s 65th annual National Security Seminar (NSS) in Carlisle, Pa. recently. Solmssen was one of 160 business, government, academic and community leaders selected from across the country to take part in the week-long academic seminar alongside the students of the Army War College.

During the special academic event, Solmssen represented fellow American citizens in discussions with the next generation of senior leaders of the U.S. Armed Forces. For the senior military students, these exchanges enable a deeper understanding of perspectives from across the American society they serve. The National Security Seminar was the capstone event of the Army War College’s 10-month curriculum, just before the Class of 2019 graduation ceremony to confer the USAWC diploma and master’s degree in strategic studies.

Each of four NSS featured speakers addressed the ‘Complexities of Strategic Competition in a Globalized World’ through four elements of power: diplomatic power from Ambassador Deborah A. McCarthy; informational power from former Director of National Intelligence James R. Clapper; military power from Lt. Gen. Jeffrey S. Buchanan, commander of U.S. Army North; and economic power from Harvard University Professor Jeffry Frieden.

National Security Seminar days are structured around daily presentations about an issue of national security significance, followed by candid discussion in a seminar with 16 students representing the U.S. military, representatives of U.S. government agencies, and international officers in the student body. Extensive academic and social interaction took place with Army War College students who represent senior officers in the U.S. Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and other nations’ armed forces, and with senior federal agency civilians.

The mission of the U.S. Army War College since 1901 is to educate and develop leaders for service at the strategic level, while advancing knowledge in the global application of land power.

The Army War College resident education program, which sponsors NSS, is the signature program among its multiple education programs for strategists, senior leaders and Army general officers.

