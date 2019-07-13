In case you were wondering …

■ STAFF REPORT

We have word from Lee County that the seats in front of Dolphin Cove/Pink Pony/Tortuga were removed only temporarily.

Timothy Engstrom, a Lee County Government Communications Specialist said, “Lee County received a report of potential violations at the Pink Pony/Dolphin Café location, which were investigated/substantiated. While there is an underlying zoning approval for a small outdoor seating area for this location, the outdoor seating had been expanded beyond the approved area … there is no County effort to require removal of approved outdoor seating areas.”