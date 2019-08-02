If you’re getting ready for school, here’s what you need to know

August 2, 2019
■ STAFF REPORT

If you’re shopping for back-to-school supplies this year, mark your calendar for the first weekend of August.

That’s about when a tax “holiday” approved by state lawmakers will apply to clothes, backpacks and various school supplies, meaning such items will be exempt from sales taxes when purchased.

The tax-exempt period runs from August 2 to midnight on August 6 and is part of a $121 million package that legislators approved in May. Here’s what’s included in the exemption:

  • Clothing, shoes, wallets or bags, including handbags and backpacks (but not briefcases or suitcases) that are $60 or less
  • School supplies sold for $15 or less, including pens, pencils, erasers, crayons, notebooks, paper, tape, scissors and calculators
  • Personal computers or personal computer-related accessories sold for $1,000 or less, including electronic book readers, laptops, desktops, handhelds, tablets, or tower computers (but excluding cellphones)

Lawmakers also approved a weeklong hurricane sales tax “holiday” from late May to early June. That sales tax exemption includes batteries, generators and other disaster-preparedness supplies.

Back to School Bash

Saturday, Aug. 3

Sky Academy

701 Medical Blvd., Englewood

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Free backpacks, school supplies, health screenings, free haircuts, free dental screenings, free physicals, clothing & shoes.

 

Marcy Shortuse

