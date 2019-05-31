Dredging start a little late thanks to the weather

■ BY MARCY SHORTUSE

The beach renourishment project that was to begin earlier this week was delayed due to bad weather, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“Apparently there were some weather delays in getting the dredge to the location, so we are delayed a couple of days on the start of construction,” said Jim Yocum, public affairs specialist for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District, Jacksonville.

While USACE is still staging the project right now, Yocum said they would let people know on their Facebook page. To find that, go to Facebook and search “Jacksonville District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers).

The project will be completed in two phases – the North Reach (which begins near 1st Street and moves north to the 18th Street area) and the South Reach – Gasparilla Island State Park – which is scheduled to start immediately after the North Reach is finished and run for about three to five days. The beach will be open during construction, with the exception of the area of active construction that will be closed to the public for safety reasons. The dredge pipeline will be on the beach until the entire project is complete.