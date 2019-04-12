Do your part: Bring the Easter Bunny some candy for the hunt

■ STAFF REPORT

The Boca Grande Easter Egg Hunt is right around the corner, and the time has come to gather your baskets, your best Easter bonnets and your bags of individually wrapped soft candy to drop off at the Boca Grande Community Center.

The hunt will take place on Saturday, April 20 at 10 a.m. There will be three categories, as usual: one for the ages 4 and under group; one for children ages 5 to 7; and one for children ages 8 to 11.

Everyone is encouraged to be at the field at 9:45 a.m. to be ready for the line-up.

All families participating in the hunt are asked to drop off one bag of soft candy per child by Saturday, April 19.

There will also be refreshments, as well as a possible visit by the Easter Bunny himself, so you don’t want to miss this.

The hunt has been an island tradition for decades.

Call 964-2564 for more information.