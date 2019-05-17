Boca Grande Fire Department to hold pet CPR class

May 17, 2019
Boca Grande Fire Department to hold pet CPR class

■ STAFF REPORT

Pet owners take heed – a very valuable opportunity is being given to you by the Boca Grande Fire Department.

On Saturday, May 25 from 10 a.m. to noon, a dog-and-cat CPR class will be held at the station, 360 E. Railroad Ave. The class is free.

The instructor will be Silvia McCoy, a trauma nurse and animal rescuer who has worked in local hospitals for years.

With a large number of pet owners in this area, Boca Grande  firefighters realized that a class like this could be very informative.

Firefighter Jeff Knowles said they have received some public inquiries about the possibility of such a presentation, and they wanted to accomodate.

“We really wanted to provide the community with this service, because we go to several calls a year where pets are involved,” he said.

Sponsors of the program are Rescue Garage of North Port and the Boca Grande Fire Department.

Reservations are limited, so call 964-2908 to save your seat today.

 

