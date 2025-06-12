Ladies Howl tournament set for Saturday, June 21

June 12, 2025

By Staff Report

BY BETSY FUGATE JOINER

Ladies Howl at Moon Tournament will be held Saturday, June 21 from 7 to 10 p.m.

You can pick up your bags and join in the fun and get your raffle tickets. We have lots of great raffle prizes donated by our businesses this year.

We encourage you to make a dinner reservation at your favorite restaurants ahead of time too. It’s a busy evening in town.

Be sure to register ahead of time at Whidden’s Marina.

Awards held at Whidden’s afterwards.

It will be a fun evening to gather and enjoy some great hors d’oeuvres, sponsored by Scarpa’s Coastal.

Proceeds benefit Gasparilla Island Maritime Museum.