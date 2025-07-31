Capt. David McCown is new commanding officer of Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater

July 31, 2025

By Staff Report

The crew of Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater, which supervises rescue operations along the Gulf Coast, held a change of command ceremony on July 24, 2025. Capt. David McCown relieved Capt. Scott Phy as commanding officer of Air Station Clearwater during the ceremony, presided over by Rear Adm. Adam Chamie, commander of Coast Guard Southeast District. […]