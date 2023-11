Memories of 7th Street Boathouse

November 22, 2023

By Marcy Shortuse

Another precious piece of Boca Grande history has gone with the winds of Hurricane Ian – the 7th Street Boathouse. In fact, everything on the little point – the boathouse, the covered slips and makeshift marina used to sit on – has been demolished. All that is left now is a blank landscape and an […]