Local men to take Honor Flight this fall
August 3, 2023
By Sheila Evans
Two local men will be taking the trip of a lifetime in October, as they have been chosen to be aboard the second Honor Flight from Southwest Florida in a year. Pastor Gary Beatty of island’s First Baptist Church and his parishioner, Robert Armstrong, both served their country admirably and feel blessed to take part in this adventure. Beatty said he had two special goals for himself. The first was to go to Israel, and the second was to go to Washington, D.C. to visit the veterans’ memorials. A couple of years ago his first dream was fulfilled, and now he is excited to have the second one come to fruition.
Already a website subscriber? Login below.
- Drilling equipment to arrive soon? We hope so
- Historical Society to take over care of veterans’ marker on 5th Street
- Lee County puts $3.3 billion valuation on island real estate
- Local men to take Honor Flight this fall
- The smell of fresh office supplies and school uniforms fills the air as TIS is almost back in session