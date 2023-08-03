Lee County puts $3.3 billion valuation on island real estate

August 3, 2023

By Garland Pollard

This year, preliminary tax roll values show the Lee County real estate on Boca Grande as valued at just under $3.3 billion. The $3,292,284,149 valuation for the Boca Grande Fire District, up from $3,162,022,991 in 2022, is an increase of 4.12 percent, and contrasts with the Sanibel Fire District, which had valuations drop from about $6.5 billion in 2022 to $4.2 billion in 2023, a 34 percent decrease. This is the first property assessment year since Hurricane Ian. It reflects the greater damage to Sanibel.