Live: Charlotte County meeting discusses Boca Grande parking
September 9, 2025
By Staff Report
Charlotte County is holding its Tuesday, Sept. 9 meeting. On the agenda were a number of items related to Gasparilla Island, including a discussion of Boca Grande parking and Gasparilla Island beach access.
A full agenda of the meeting is HERE, and a summary of the meeting agenda memo is here. The full video is below.
