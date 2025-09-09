Skip to main content

Live: Charlotte County meeting discusses Boca Grande parking

September 9, 2025
By Staff Report

Charlotte County is holding its Tuesday, Sept. 9 meeting. On the agenda were a number of items related to Gasparilla Island, including a discussion of Boca Grande parking and Gasparilla Island beach access.

A full agenda of the meeting is HERE, and a summary of the meeting agenda memo is here. The full video is below.