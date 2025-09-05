Charlotte County adds agenda item regarding Boca Grande parking for Tuesday, Sept. 9 commission meeting

September 5, 2025

By Staff Report

Charlotte County has added an agenda item related to Boca Grande parking for its Sept. 9, 2025 Regular and Land Use meeting. The agenda item is entitled Englewood Beach Parking and Boca Grande Parking Analysis. The county updated the attached memo on Thursday, Sept. 4.

The attached memo drafted by Ben Bailey and sent to Deputy County Administrator Emily Lewis and Assistant County Administrator Claire Jubb analyzes the potential effects of Lee County Ordinance No. 25‑16 (adopted August 5, 2025) on Charlotte County residents, especially those who visit Boca Grande’s beaches from the mainland. It also anticipates impacts on Charlotte County–managed beach areas. It is dated Aug. 29, 2025.

It reads, “Unlike residents or guests of Boca Grande hotels, Charlotte County residents without an island address are excluded from the primary permitting framework and may be perceived as unwelcome due to enforcement-driven parking constraints.” It also addresses the idea of reciprocity, staying that, “Lee County’s ordinance does not recognize or provide accommodation for Charlotte County taxpayers who help support the regional economy but are excluded from resident-level access.”

The conclusion reads:

“Ordinance 25-16 sharply narrows access to Boca Grande parking for Charlotte County residents and visitors who do not reside or work on the island. The direct effects include reduced beach access, increased congestion at Charlotte County facilities, and a greater risk of unintended enforcement conflicts. These outcomes suggest a need for intergovernmental dialogue between Charlotte and Lee Counties to explore reciprocal parking agreements, regional access strategies, or enhanced public transportation options to mitigate potential inequities and visitor displacement.”

There are other inter-local agreements on the Charlotte County agenda, including agreements on building code enforcement and education with Sarasota County. They will also consider an inter-local agreement between Charlotte County and the Lee County Mosquito Control District, wherein Lee County Mosquito services 400 acres in Charlotte County on Gasparilla Island. On the consent agenda is item 25-470, which ranks four bids to repair the Placida Fishing Pier and Approach.

The regular agenda includes items on the West Coast Inland Navigation District. There is also a public hearing on items concerning West Port Planned Development and the Tarpon Waterfront Village.

Charlotte residents concerned about Boca Grande parking met Sept. 3 to discuss voicing concerns at the Sept. 9 meeting. On Aug. 11, residents spoke at a meeting of Charlotte County’s Tallahassee delegation, to share concerns about parking access.

The full agenda is HERE. The meeting is at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 9 at the Commission Chambers, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte, FL.