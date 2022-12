Like the phoenix, South Beach rises from the ashes

December 9, 2022

By Marcy Shortuse

When you sit down in the old 3rd Street Bistro building the nostalgia is strong. If you remember it as Loons on a Limb, you’ll appreciate the little stained glass window that commemorates the little cafe. If you remember the little details of South Beach Bar & Grille, you’ll see three tables that were saved […]