Lighthouse Methodist Church responds to Mayfield tornado disaster

December 18, 2021

By Marcy Shortuse

More help being sought as damage across four states is still being discovered

The Mayfield, Kentucky, twister that took lives, ravaged the small community and destroyed much of the historic First United Methodist Church on December 11, is weighing heavily on the hearts of some in Boca Grande, especially the Rev. Dr. Matthew Williams of the Lighthouse Methodist Church.

“Many in our congregation reached out to me and said what can we do to help. The need there is so great, and we, as members of the Methodist family, feel a strong connection with those who are suffering,” he said.

As of Wednesday morning, the local church had raised $50,000 in contributions and matching commitments for needy Mayfield families. “We are making sure that this money goes to the people. The church has insurance and can rebuild, but many have lost everything and have no savings,” Rev. Williams said. “I am personally overwhelmed by the response.”

The story of the church’s destruction was covered by CBS News in an interview with the pastor, the Rev. Joey Reed. He and his wife sought cover in a closet in the basement of the church and were spared even though much of the building around them was obliterated. The pastor said he prayed that he and his wife would survive to be part of their daughter’s wedding in March in Tennessee.

Even though the sanctuary was destroyed, the pastor said the memories of weddings, funerals and other significant life events “can’t be taken from us.”

Rev. Williams said it is his hope that the Boca Grande community and others will continue to respond generously to this devastating natural event. He said the local church has shared the matching gift invitation with the 700 churches in the Florida Annual Conference and already received $5,000 from an organization in Tallahassee.

Contributions can be dropped off at the church office on 3rd Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Money can also be donated through the church’s website at bglighthouseumc.com. Select Mayfield Tornado Relief from the Fund drop-down.

“I have spoken with Rev. Reed and he said that he is overwhelmed by the generosity of our people. I assured him that his community, congregation and those most in need are in our prayers as we follow God’s grace in responding,” Rev. Williams said.

The “Quad-State Tornado” system – named for the fact there were four tornadoes in the series – came at night when people were caught unaware. The death toll stands at 74 right now but it could rise.

The National Weather Service has not yet issued a final word in the investigation of the storms, but representatives from that agency have said they are predicting to find some of the strongest tornadic activity in history took place on December 11.

The amount of time the tornadoes stayed on the ground (well into the next morning ) is also believed to be unprecedented.

One of the tornadoes had a path that is reported to have been as wide as 13 football fields stretched end to end.