Lift stations working, but PLEASE minimize waste water use Sunday and Monday

September 28, 2024

By Garland Pollard

Currently all 20 lift stations are working on the island, and every lift station has power. However, the system is filled with seepage of sea water and rain, and Gasparilla Island Water Authority will be working all of today and tomorrow to clear out the system. The treatment plant continued to work and was not damaged.

“It is going to take a few days for the sewer system to be normal,” said Bolton. “We have to draw down all the water to get the system back to operation.”

Bolton asks that users PLEASE minimize what they put in the system, and refrain from any unnecessary use of the sewer system. He adds that there might be slow flow when flushing. Also, there are a few pumps not operating, but, again, all the lift stations across the island are working.

Drinking water is safe, Bolton said.

Bolton said if you are in a multi-story building, it might seem that the water is running fast out of the bathroom, but that is because it is dumping on the downstairs system.

The other notes: