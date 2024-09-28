Boca Grande mail at Placida until assessment on building

September 28, 2024

By Garland Pollard

The Boca Grande Post Office is temporarily closed until officials can assess and clean up any damage from Hurricane Helene.

“We will go out there tomorrow (Monday) to see if there is any damage,” said Kellie Harris, acting postmaster of Placida. The Beacon reached her by phone today.

She said that all the mail and packages that would go to the Boca Grande post office will now go to the Placida Post Office, where they will be sorted and kept in trays. Whatever forwarding instructions that were in place will continue, she said.

There will be a familiar face for Boca Grande residents, as Cherre Hobbs, recently honored for her work, will be at Placida.

“She will be trying to get everybody’s mail organized,” said Harris.

A cursory look at the Post Office showed about a foot of water inside, and much mud. It is unclear what was damaged, or how long it will take to clean up.

Harris reminds anyone on island to not drop any mail into the blue post box outside.