LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Woman’s Club thanks all for a tremendous virtual auction response

On behalf of Boca Grande Woman’s Club, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to our island community
for its magnanimous support of our annual fundraiser. When it was determined that gathering in a tent for “A Grande Gatsby Affaire” was not in the best interest of our community
, we proceeded with a virtual auction. Most of our generous ticket holders converted these purchases to donations. Many island businesses and residents donated unique items and experiences to the auction. Other altruistic Boca Grande residents provided sponsorships and donations.