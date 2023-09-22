LETTER TO THE EDITOR: New court money scam to watch for

September 22, 2023

By Boca Beacon Reader

To the Editor:

The State Attorney’s Office would like the public to be on alert for a scam happening in Southwest Florida, targeting people being subpoenaed for court cases and demanding money.

These scammers are reading the public record files of cases and calling those being subpoenaed. They are utilizing information in the cases to appear they are affiliated with the courts and criminal justice system. They then demand those targeted meet them at a location with cash, or else be arrested.

The State Attorney’s Office reminds the public that anyone subpoenaed for a case will never be asked to meet and provide money, under threat of arrest.

If you are ever contacted by the State Attorney’s Office, you will be provided complete contact information so you may easily verify who you are interacting with.

Office of the State Attorney

20th Judicial District