LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Fifth Street Beach Access closed as a safety precaution
September 22, 2023
By Boca Beacon Reader
To the Editor:
The Fifth Street Beach Access on Boca Grande has been closed as a safety precaution because Hurricane Idalia eroded the beach and washed away the access ramp.
The Beach Access points north and south of Fifth Street remain open. Visit leeparks.org for more details. Residents and visitors are reminded that Gasparilla State Park, with five parking areas, reopened in the spring.
Lee County will work with its state and federal partners to address the beach erosion issue at that site, with the intent of ultimately restoring the beach access facility.
Betsy Clayton
Communications Director
Lee County government
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Fifth Street Beach Access closed as a safety precaution
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: New court money scam to watch for
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A letter from Florida’s CFO
- SO CLOSE, BUT YET SO FAR
- ‘Grande’ donation brings Fire Department emergency communications project closer to fruition