LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Fifth Street Beach Access closed as a safety precaution

September 22, 2023

By Boca Beacon Reader

To the Editor:

The Fifth Street Beach Access on Boca Grande has been closed as a safety precaution because Hurricane Idalia eroded the beach and washed away the access ramp.

The Beach Access points north and south of Fifth Street remain open. Visit leeparks.org for more details. Residents and visitors are reminded that Gasparilla State Park, with five parking areas, reopened in the spring.

Lee County will work with its state and federal partners to address the beach erosion issue at that site, with the intent of ultimately restoring the beach access facility.

Betsy Clayton

Communications Director

Lee County government