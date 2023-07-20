LETTER TO EDITOR: Suncoast to auction Borza art in September

July 20, 2023

By Boca Beacon Reader

To the Editor:

Suncoast Humane Society is thrilled to receive two pieces of art from local artist Kelly Reark Borza to be auctioned off at the SHS Art for Animals Auction event being held at The Waverly Restaurant and Bar on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 5 to 8 p.m. Tickets are available now for $65.

Reark Borza thanked SHS for including her in the fundraising auction for the Suncoast Humane Society. She has three adopted cats from SHS, and recognized that the crew at SHS do an amazing job of caring for their animals.

Reark said, “Wild or domestic, animals are vital companions and reminders of God’s goodness. Our Florida wildlife remains my favorite subject matter and I never tire of capturing moments of their beauty.

“Anyone who lives in Boca Grande or the surrounding area has probably been to the historic lighthouse at the southern tip of the island, and I hope many have had the exhilarating opportunity to reel in a tarpon. The painting ‘Splash of Silver’ was inspired by a beautiful day of fishing in Boca Grande Pass. The painting ‘Dog Bless the USA’ is a patriotic tribute to an amazing pup named Shadow who was a Grand Hunting Retriever Champion. She won more awards for her work than I ever have! Enjoy the artwork, love the animals, and support this great organization.”

For tickets to the event, please visit suncoastevents.org/ArtforAnimals.

Meaghan Smith

Senior Communications Strategist

Communications