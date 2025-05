Lee County on task for palm maintenance on Gilchrist Avenue

May 22, 2025

By Staff Report

Lee County is planning tree maintenance on Gilchrist Avenue. Crews from the county, including Lee County Parks and Recreation, have been out in medians also on 5th between Park and Gilchrist. “Lee DOT has some crews that are out doing tree trimming activities in the median,” said Lee County communications director Betsy Clayton. “Some of […]