Maritime Museum puts on writing contest for Kids Classic sponsorship

May 22, 2025

By Anna Ridilla

The Gasparilla Island Kids Classic tarpon tournament, hosted by the Boca Grande Area Chamber of Commerce, will be held on June 7.

Registration is from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pink Pony Courtyard. Fishing is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and awards are at 7 p.m., back at the Pink Pony Courtyard, 471 Park Ave.

Teams for the Kids Classic consist of one captain and a maximum of four anglers, who must be 15 years old or under.

This year for the first time ever, the Gasparilla Island Maritime Museum is going to be sponsoring a team for the Kids Classic.

Four anglers for the team will be chosen through a writing contest and paired with a local captain.

To enter, any angler ages eight to 15, must submit a short story of 100-300 words that includes why they love traditional tarpon fishing, a favorite memory at Whidden’s Marina and a special moment fishing in the Boca Grande Pass or on island. Extra credit if anything about local maritime history is included.

The four winners will receive sponsored entry into the Kids Classic, including all captain and tournament costs, a custom team shirt with their name and the museum logo and a social media spotlight.

Submit stories by Friday, May 30 to GIMaritimemuseum@gmail.com or on the museum’s Facebook Messenger.

Register for the tournament at bocagrandechamber.com/kids-classic/