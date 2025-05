History: Protecting Gasparilla Island’s seashore

May 22, 2025

By Guest Columnist

By KAREN GRACE It’s difficult to envision a boulevard in front of the beachfront houses but, as the accompanying 1919 photo shows, that’s how things were in the earliest years of the 20th century. The 1897 plat of the of the island north of what is now 1st Street shows 197 feet of high ground […]