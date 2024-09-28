Storm trash separation for Charlotte County listed, contacts

September 28, 2024

By Staff Report

Recovery efforts are underway in response to Hurricane Helene in Charlotte County. Clearing and removing storm debris is a major part of the recovery effort. Charlotte County Public Works asks for residents’ cooperation to properly separate storm debris by category and adhere to the collection guidelines.

It is the property owners’ responsibility to bring the debris to the curb and properly separate it. Your cooperation will make this debris removal operation proceed smoothly and ensure that the community recovers as quickly as possible.

Residents should sort storm debris into the following six categories and place the piles in the public right-of-way, ensuring they are off the road and not on private property:

Construction and Demolition Materials Non-recyclable building materials (e.g., drywall, asphalt shingles, plastic sinks/tubs, floor tiles, etc.) Non-recyclable building contents and personal items (e.g., carpeting, rugs, furniture, clothing, etc.)

Electronic Waste (E-Waste) Discarded electrical or electronic devices intended for refurbishment, reuse, resale, or recycling through material recovery.

Household Hazardous Waste Items such as paints, cleaners, oils, batteries, and pesticides must be taken to one of our mini-transfer stations for safe and proper disposal. Both facilities are open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. West Charlotte: 7070 Environmental Way, Port Charlotte Mid-County: 19765 Kenilworth Blvd., Port Charlotte



White Goods Large household appliances such as stoves, refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, and dryers. Please ensure refrigerators are free of any food waste when placed curbside.

Vegetation Includes trees, limbs, brush, and leaves. Please note that crews will not enter private property to collect or remove debris.

Regular Household Garbage Normal household waste, recyclables, and bagged debris will not be collected with storm debris. Please do not attempt to place garbage or other household refuse with storm debris, as it will not be accepted, and will delay your debris collection. Please continue to follow your regular curbside collection schedule.



For more information on the Solid Waste Division, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/solidwaste.

For storm information, call the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center at 941-833-4000 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Those with internet access can find information on resources at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/storm.