Lee Commission accepts state grant funding for beach erosion at Lovers Key and Bonita Beach
September 2, 2025
By Staff Report
The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday to approve an amended grant agreement with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to provide more than $1.2 million additional funds for the Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole Recovery Project. The amendment will increase the total grant to more than $21.8 million, with no local match requirement. […]
