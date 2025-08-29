Service returning to Boca Grande Post Office this weekend

August 29, 2025

By Staff Report

According to a sign posted outside of the Placida Post Office on Friday morning, Aug, 29, the Postal Service will be resuming operations at the Boca Grande Post Office Saturday, Aug. 30 for mail pickups beginning Tuesday after Labor Day.

Friday morning, boxes and shelving being delivered to the Boca Grande Post Office. Photo by Cheryl

“Mail will be available in your PO Boxes all other pickups will be available Tuesday September 2, 2025 During regular business hours,” the sign reads.

There will be minimal window services available during the transition, according to the notice.

The Boca Grande Post Office has been closed, with the Placida Post Office serving island residents, since Hurricane Helene on Sept. 26, 2024.

Traditionally, the Boca Grande Post Office is closed on Saturdays and Sundays. Prior to the storms, hours were 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with a 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. closure each day.