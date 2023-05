Kids Classic next weekend, ‘Howl’-ing to be done this weekend

May 25, 2023

By Sheila Evans

While the adults are getting ready to “Howl” at Sunday night’s Howl at the Moon Tarpon Tournament, young fisherfolk from throughout the area are getting ready to have their own tarpon tournament next weekend. The Howl will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. on Sunday, May 28. Awards will be given out at Whidden’s […]