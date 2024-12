Island reviews hurricane response

December 12, 2024

By Anna Ridilla

Island leaders met Tuesday morning, Dec. 10, to debrief the emergency response to Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Among those in attendance were moderator and AUXCOMM Project Coordinator Bo Hamrick, Boca Grande Fire Department Chief C.W. Blosser, and Lt. Mike Sawicki with Lee County Sheriff’s Office. “We were satisfied with the response,” Sawicki said of the […]