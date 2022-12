Island chef arrested for DUI, driving while suspended and more

December 15, 2022

By Staff Report

The actions of one local man erratically driving drunk last Friday, Dec. 9, could have had a much worse outcome than it did. According to witnesses, that day at approximately 7:30 a.m. Timmie Carroll Spain, 49, of Port Charlotte was northbound on Gasparilla Road and allegedly ran several people off the road in the Lee […]