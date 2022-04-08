IRS 2018 numbers provide insight into top dividend earners in state

April 8, 2022

By Staff Report

An analysis of the counties in Florida where residents earned the most income from investments in 2018 has been completed, and Lee and Sarasota counties came in strong for the state at fifth and sixth place, respectively. The year 2018 was used as it had the most complete (returned) information to date. The study compared counties across three metrics using IRS data: ordinary dividends, qualified dividends and net capital gains. Counties where residents earned the greatest amount of income in these categories were those that ranked the highest.