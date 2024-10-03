Briefly: Battery on island

October 3, 2024

By Staff Report

On Wednesday, September 25, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a battery on island, according to a department report. Deputy David Scozzafava and Lieutenant Mike Sawicki responded to the victim, identified as Christopher Eastman. Eastman stated he was with a coworker, identified as Daniel Lofsten, for Dun-Rite Carpet and Tile, and they went to a redacted location to collect payment for a previous work order.

The public information report of Sept. 30 stated that the homeowner refused to make the payment, and Eastman and Lofsten walked back to the work truck, which was parked on Belcher Road. Lofsten began to photograph the residence from the roadway when an unknown construction worker began to approach them and said not to photograph him. Eastman stated the unknown male was yelling and approached him, hitting Eastman in the face with the brim of his hat and the headbutting him in the area of his upper lip.

Eastman stated he then grabbed the subject and held him on the ground for approximately one minute before releasing the subject. Eastman and Lofsten then entered the work vehicle and left the area.

When Scozzafava and Sawicki responded to Eastman’s location, he was being treated by Lee County EMS for a possible sprained ankle and minor abrasions.

Eastman completed a sworn written statement/citizens complaint and desire to prosecute.