In this day and age, it’s good to practice being a positive thinker

January 14, 2022

By Tonya Bramlage

If you want to make a change in your life, think about the things that matter most to you. Self-affirmation is the practice of reflecting on the things that matter to you on the deepest personal level. Gratitude journaling takes just a few minutes out of each day to write down a handful of things that you are thankful for in the present moment. Journaling may help you stay focused and committed to the changes you wish to make because you will be thinking about how your decisions affect the things that matter the most in your life. Affirmations tend to work best when you are thinking about your broader sources of meaning and purpose.