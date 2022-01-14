Friends of Cayo Costa prepares for their annual celebration on February 3

January 14, 2022

By Staff Report

Friends of Cayo Costa State Park are inviting you to join them in a celebration for your island State Park. On Thursday, Feb. 3 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. the Friends of Cayo Costa will hold their annual dinner and silent auction to benefit the Cayo Costa State Park. Held at the Tarpon Lodge, 13771 Waterfront Drive in Bokeelia, the event will include dinner, cash bar, a silent auction and loads of unforgettable merriment.

The mission of Friends of Cayo Costa is to preserve, protect and promote the unique unspoiled natural beauty and heritage of Cayo Costa State Park for present and future generations.

Monies raised goes to such wonderful projects as Adopt-A-Sea-Turtle-Nest. Almost 400 sea turtle nests were documented on the beach at Cayo Costa State Park in 2020. Monitoring, marking nests and documenting sea turtle data is just some of the good work Friends of Cayo Costa State Park does to preserve and protect the island.

Please RSVP by January 28.

For tickets, email friendsofcayocosta@gmail.com or call (239) 233-9544.