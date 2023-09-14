IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Marc Vee

September 14, 2023

By Sheila Evans

Marc Vee discovered his love of music when he was not much more than 7 years old. His mix of classical, rock, jazz and a few other styles of guitar music can be heard at least weekly at the Key Lime Bistro in downtown Boca Grande. Marc’s interest in music was originally piqued when his parents bought him a Sears Silvertone electric guitar when he was 7. The guitar case had a built-in amplifier and it was great for making lots of noise … probably more than his parents bargained for. Marc knew nothing at that point about playing, but that did not keep him from working at it.