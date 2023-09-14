An old treasure in the trees on Placida Road

September 14, 2023

By Garland Pollard

A parcel on Placida Road, with an empty 1920s cottage just south of the Hacienda condominiums and across from Cape Haze Resort, may have a new owner. The property was originally listed on the commercial real estate website Loopnet as an 11-acre waterfront development site and offered at $2,750,000. It had been listed by Sunmark Realty Agent Sage Andress, and is now marked as “under contract.” Andress, reached by email, was not able to talk about the sale until “all deals are closed.” The parcel, also advertised as 8019 and 8436 Placida Road, includes a historic bungalow that has had an extensive history discussion on the Placida/Cape Haze Memories Facebook page. 8019 Placida was advertised at 4.22 acres, and 8436 Placida was advertised at 3.12 acres.