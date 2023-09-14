OBITUARY: Donna Adams

September 14, 2023

By Staff Report

Donna High Adams passed away peacefully after a long illness on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 at her home in Birmingham, Ala. surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Donna was born January 29, 1959 in Rockland County, N.Y. She moved to Columbus, Miss. in 1975. She is a 1977 graduate of Heritage Academy and she also attended The University of Mississippi prior to graduating from the Mississippi University for Women in 1982.

Donna married Boyce Elkin Adams of Gulfport in June of 1982. Boyce and Donna raised their “thrilling three,” as Donna would have said, in Columbus. Boyce founded BankTEL Systems in 1992, and with Donna’s support, grew the business to be a leading financial software company.

Donna was the epitome of thoughtfulness. She will be remembered by all who loved her for her sincere kindness, endless generosity and the incredible way she loved to celebrate and do for others. She shared her gifts in many ways including by serving in the Junior Auxiliary of Columbus and cherished being involved with Delta Gamma Fraternity.

Donna made an impact on everyone she met, and the world was truly brighter with her in it.

Donna is preceded in death by her mother, Rose McGee High, her father, James Douglas High, and a brother, Mark Christopher High. She is survived by her dear husband of 41 years, Boyce Elkin Adams, Sr. and her three children, Boyce Elkin Adams Jr. (Elizabeth), Jennifer Rose Reid (Colin), and Mark Adams (Leanna) and six beautiful grandchildren, Madeline Elizabeth Adams, Wallace Purser Reid, Boyce Elkin Adams III, Rose Catherine Reid, Lillian Cate Adams, and Colin Adams Reid. She is also survived by her sisters Deborah and Diane; her brother Jimmy; and several loving nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you honor Donna’s giving nature by donating to a church or charity of your choice.