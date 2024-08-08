Hurricane Debby caused flooding; Lee County avoided major impact from winds

By Anna Ridilla

Flooding and horticultural debris have been identified as the main impacts from Hurricane Debby, which was upgraded from a tropical storm classification on Sunday, Aug. 4. During the Lee Board of County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 6, Ben Abes, Director of Lee County Department of Public Safety presented an update following the storm. “While […]